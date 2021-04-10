Finalists for Buffalo’s Excellence in Education Awards walked the red carpet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The finalists for Buffalo’s Excellence in Education Awards got the red carpet treatment on Friday.

The 10 finalists walked the runway at the Burchfield Penny Art Center.

These awards honor teachers, principals and support staff in the Queen City that truly make a difference in our kid’s lives.

We spoke to one finalist on the red carpet who is doing just that.

“I look at my students and I say what can I do to push them to excellence. You have that student who struggled with a skill. Struggled with a concept. And when that lightbulb goes off. That’s what I want to see every day.”

The excellence in education awards is hosted every year by friends for a better Buffalo.