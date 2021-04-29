Frontier High School graduation to be held at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frontier High School graduates will throw their caps in the air at the home of the Buffalo Bills this year for graduation.

On June 25 at 6:00 p.m. graduates will walk the stage at Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Stadium. Frontier is allowing each student to invite a maximum of five guests to attend the ceremony, celebrating their accomplishments.

District officials say all attendees must receive a negative diagnostic test result for COVID-19 within 72 hours of graduation. Or attendees can provide proof of their completed COVID-19 vaccination series at least 14 days prior to June 25. 

Frontier says they hope to coordinate COVID-19 testing opportunities for graduation attendees.

As the big day draws closer, the district says they will release further details.

