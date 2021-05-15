Graduates of SUNY Buffalo State and Fredonia honored during virtual commencement ceremonies

BUFFALO, FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo State College is going all out for its students, who can’t have in-person graduation this year. The school hosted a virtual commencement for the class of 2021 Saturday.

The ceremony featured professors and staff reading off the names of the graduates and nd U.S. Poet Joy Harjo delivering the commencement address.

It also included pre-taped speeches from a number of notable figures including City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who was presented with the Distinguished Service Award.

“I’ve been fortunate to build on those early leadership experiences to become a city Council member a New York State senator chairman of the New York State Democratic party and for the last 15 years the mayor of my adopted hometown the city of Buffalo, New York,” said Mayor Brown.

This was the college’s 149th commencement.

Meanwhile, SUNY Fredonia tried to bring a sense of normalcy to this year’s graduation.

Students were allowed to walk across the stage to get their diplomas in person. But the event wasn’t live, the college pre-taped all of the walks and cut it together into one commencement.

The college spent nearly 20 hours across four days, to make the video.