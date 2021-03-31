Hamburg CSD sets tentative return date to full 5 days a week in-person learning for April 26

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg Central School District Superintendent Michael Cornell announced Wednesday evening that Hamburg students could be back in the classroom learning full-time beginning April 26 – hinging on revised guidance from New York State.

In a letter sent to families, HCSD says they’re prepared for a return to full in-person learning Monday through Friday with a tentative return date of April 26 after consulting with various district decision-makers.

Students who are currently participating in full-remote learning will have the option to stay remote through the end of the school year.

HCSD notes the return date is contingent on updated guidance from the New York State Department of Health and Education Department.

Cornell says the April date was chosen as it allows for adjustments to bus routing, class schedules, classroom seating and common area seating arrangements when updated guidance is released.

The date will also allow families to adjust their home routine, noting April 26 is two weeks after Spring Recess “which would allow for any travel-related COVID infections to be addressed,” the letter states.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, there has been little, or no, discretion afforded to local school districts. If there is any opportunity for local discretion to be exercised by school districts, the district will exercise it on our own behalf, according to the science, and return all of our students to school Monday through Friday if it is safe and responsible to do so.” Michael Cornell, Superintendent, Hamburg Central Schools

Hamburg Schools says they will provide updates to families if changes to their plans are made.

