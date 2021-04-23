In-person learning takes big step forward Monday

WESTERN NEW YORK (WIVB) — In-person learning will take a big step forward, Monday April 26th. Many districts across Western New York will be headed back to the classroom.

Hamburg Central School District’s youngest students, Pre-K through grade 5 will be headed back to the classroom five days a week. “The data and the science around returning kids at 3 feet and a mask at an elementary level is solid,” said Hamburg Central School District Superintendent, Michael Cornell. “The science is clear that its safe.”

Grades 6-12 will remain on a hybrid model. “While I think science supports bringing back our 6th-12th graders at 3 feet, in a mask, the guidance wont allow it,” said Cornell. “So I think most students will be in some form of hybrid grades 6-12, through the end of the school year.”

Related Content Districts begin to plan proms, graduations under new guidelines

Students grades K-3 in the North Tonawanda City School District are also returning to the classroom, but four days a week. “Wednesday we will stay remote and then that way about 100 kids, K-3 that are remote will keep their same teachers and consistency for the last two months of school,” said North Tonawanda City School District Superintendent, Gregory J. Woytila.

On May 3rd, grades 4-6 in the NTCSD will move to four days of in person learning, too. District leaders say as of now, students grades 7-12 aren’t coming back to the classroom. That’s due to Niagara County’s high transmission rate.

Both districts are looking forward to the future. Hamburg Central School District’s Superintendent hopes to have every student in the classroom this September. “There is no way that I can envision not being able to do that, given the amount of vaccine that will be out there,” said Michael Cornell.

For more information on NYS or CDC guidance, head here.