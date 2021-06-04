Judge extends temporary restraining order blocking BPS board from shutting down Enterprise, Westminster charter schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two charter schools went to court Friday to fight for their survival. A judge extended a temporary restraining order, preventing the Buffalo School board from shutting down Enterprise and Westminster charter schools.

The charter schools say the board of education acted in secrecy before its vote in March to close those two schools. The schools also claim the school board did not consider recent evaluations of student performance before making its decision.

Leaders with Enterprise and Westminster charter schools also say the timing of the closure will make it impossible for displaced students to apply to other charter schools.

The next hearing will happen later this month.