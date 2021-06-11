Ken-Ton reopens Hamilton Elementary for Universal Pre-K

Projected growth among the population leads school officials to invest in young learners

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — In 2016, the Ken-Ton district closed 3 schools as part of a consolidation plan, following low student enrollment numbers. Now, because of a projected increase in student enrollment, one of those building will be opened back up for Universal Pre-K.

Hamilton Elementary will house the Pre-K programs which partner with the YMCA. It will offer both half-day and full day sessions. There will also be before and after school programs.

Families who have already signed up for half day Universal Pre-K, but who want to sign up for full day, have until Friday June 18th to change their registration. Ken-Ton Superintendent Sabatino Cimato says it is time to get to work.

“We can’t have this mindset in Ken-Ton that we’re always going backwards….that we’re always declining. We have to set ourselves up so that we can know that this is sustainable,” said Cimato.

The Ken-Ton school district is projected to grow by an average of 1.2% each year, through 2030.

