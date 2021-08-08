Lawmakers call on NYSDOH commissioner to release COVID-19 school guidance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of lawmakers is joining together, calling on state health department commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to create COVID-19 guidance for schools.

Last week, Dr. Zucker announced each school district will be responsible for creating its own coronavirus guidelines now that the statewide emergency order is no longer in place.

In a letter to the health department – nearly a dozen assembly members say there must be uniform guidelines for every district across the state.

We caught up with Assemblyman Pat Burke about the letter while he was home this weekend.

“The state, for over a year and a half, has been saying they’re the entity that has a responsibility to public health and nothing could be a more clear line of responsibility than issuing guidance to schools,” said Assemblyman Patrick Burke.

Assemblyman burke says he’s hopeful to get a response from Dr. Zucker sometime this week.