Lew-Port High School to go remote Monday due to loss of power

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to Saturday’s high winds, Lewiston-Porter Senior High School has lost power and will be moving to remote instruction Monday, as power will not be restored in time for classes.

Because of this, the high school will be closed and students will follow the remote schedule they received earlier in the year. After school activities have also been canceled.

The middle school, IEC and PEC still have power and will operate as normal.