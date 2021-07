ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The first week of summer camp is underway at Cradle Beach Camp in Angola after 675 days without kids. In 2020, there were no laughs or splashes in the pool at the camp that's situated on the shores of Lake Erie.

"It feels kind of kind of good because I'm out in the open, I don't have to be at home all the time behind a computer," Dillon Cote-Miller said, a camper. "I get to see people in person. Things have started to get back to normal and I've been able to see my friends."