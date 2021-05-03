Lt. Governor Hochul thanks Buffalo’s educators at Excellence in Education Awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is celebrating its teachers.

Friends for a Better Buffalo hosted the second annual Excellence in Education Awards Sunday night.

It’s all about honoring faculty and staff, who make a difference in the lives of students. The show featured a number of speakers including Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

“I know you’re all struggling to overcome the challenges of virtual learning and hybrid classrooms. But through all these enormous, enormous pandemic threats, you endured. You are the heroes who never relented and never gave up in your commitment to shape the minds of the future,” said Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.

Friends for a Better Buffalo says more than 400 teachers were nominated for Sunday’s show.

125 of them were finalists.