BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — McKinley High School students will begin heading back to the classroom one day later than expected.

Buffalo Public Schools released their “McKinley Climate and Culture Plan” outlining how the Elmwood Avenue high school will reopen after a brutal attack on a student and one security guard on Feb. 9.

The reset plan calls for seniors to return in person on Tuesday, March 1, followed by juniors Wednesday, sophomores Thursday and freshmen on Friday.

The district notes that this plan is fluid and could change based on evolving circumstances.

On Saturday, a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson confirmed to News 4 Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash appointed Dr. Casandra Wright as acting superintendent during his week-long absence.

The District will host a media walkthrough of McKinley and take questions about the plan Saturday at 3 p.m.

View the full plan: