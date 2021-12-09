Nation’s largest higher education union calls on lawmakers to provide more SUNY funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The nation’s largest union for higher education is calling on the state to spend more on SUNY.

Leaders with United University Professions held a news conference Thursday at Buffalo State College. The union is calling on state lawmakers to give SUNY schools at least $150 million in new funding.

“What has happened over the past 15 years is instead of 60 percent of funding coming from the state. It now comes from tuition and fees. We need to get to the point where it is truly a public education system,” said Fred Kowal, UUP, president.

The president of the union says state spending on SUNY has remained flat over the past decade.