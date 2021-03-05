Niagara Falls Superintendent wants all regents exams canceled this June

(WIVB)– New York State is proposing to eliminate six regents exams this June.

If the proposal is adopted, students would still have to take four tests including living environment, earth science, algebra and English.

However, Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie wants to clear the slate completely.

He argues they should all be canceled after this very challenging year for students.

“It’s a very scattershot year for kids and regents and curriculum and whose in person and whose not in person. I think to try to administer a regents and get a usable, reasonable score is very unfair and it’s scattershot.” Superintendent Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls City School District

We’ve reached out to the state department of education. We’re waiting to hear back.