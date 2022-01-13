Niagara Wheatfield Central School District closed Friday due to COVID-related staff shortages

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Wheatfield Central School District will be closed Friday due to big staff shortages from COVID-19.
The district said the staff shortage is “overwhelming,” particularly in its transportation department. They said all other options have been exhausted and could not ensure all students would be transported to school in a reasonable timeframe Friday.
School administration is confident students will return to the classroom come Tuesday, based on the expected return date of quarantining staff. School is closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
