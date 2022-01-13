Niagara Wheatfield Central School District closed Friday due to COVID-related staff shortages

FILE – In this image made from video, an empty classroom is shown at David Ellis Academy in Detroit, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Detroit Public Schools Community District joins a growing number of U.S. districts moving classes online. In Detroit, a district of 50,000 students, the move once again leaves parents juggling home and work schedules around the educational needs of their children. (AP Photo/Mike Householder File)

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Wheatfield Central School District will be closed Friday due to big staff shortages from COVID-19.

The district said the staff shortage is “overwhelming,” particularly in its transportation department. They said all other options have been exhausted and could not ensure all students would be transported to school in a reasonable timeframe Friday.

School administration is confident students will return to the classroom come Tuesday, based on the expected return date of quarantining staff. School is closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

