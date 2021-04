ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students in New York State will have to take some exams this June because the federal government did not approve the state’s request to forego the exams.

The state wanted the exams called off calling it the appropriate thing to do during a worldwide pandemic.

It says students will only have to take the four exams mandated by the federal government this June.

Those exams include English, algebra, earth science and living environment.

The August Regents exams are canceled.