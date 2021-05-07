NYS judge issues temporary order: Orchard Park and Williamsville Schools must offer full-time, in-person learning

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The push to get students back in the classroom full-time in the Orchard Park and Williamsville school districts took a step forward in court on Friday.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo ordered both districts must offer in-person, full-time instruction for middle and high school students beginning May 17. However, the ruling notes this order is only valid if COVID-19 community transmission rates in the districts are at or around 100 cases per 100,000 people. Parents from both districts are on the lawsuit.

This is a temporary order that can be modified by the court “upon the conclusion of the hearing and consideration of the merits of the petition,” according to court documents.

A spokesperson for Williamsville Schools says the district is ready and prepared to welcome more students back.

“As we have continued to communicate to our middle school and high school families, we are ready and prepared to welcome more students back into our buildings.”

Justice Colaiacovo’s full ruling is available below: