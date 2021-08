Sixth-grader Adriana Campbell, 11, jots down her name as she starts to work on her first assignment during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Freeman Elementary School in Flint, Mich. ” Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

(WIVB) — The New York State Education Department is releasing new recommendations for school districts to use for their reopening plans.

It provided a new guide Thursday covering vaccinations, masks, physical distancing and sports. The education department came out with this to help local school districts craft their own plans.

Last week — the NYS Health Department announced it would not release reopening guidance.

Here’s a look at the full guidance: