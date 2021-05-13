OP, Williamsville Schools ordered to provide in-person learning option 5 days a week beginning Monday

(WIVB) — Parents in the Williamsville and Orchard Park school districts have won in the courtroom.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo has ordered the districts must provide in-person learning five days a week starting this coming Monday. The districts also have to provide a remote learning option if a student prefers that option.

The Williamsville school district says in a statement “We thank our families and students for your patience, understanding, and flexibility. Our faculty and staff have been working tirelessly since February and have been essential in ensuring our buildings are ready and prepared to welcome back our students.”

We’ve reached out to the Orchard Park school district about this ruling. We’re waiting to hear back.

Read the full court ruling below: