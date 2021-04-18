Orchard Park’s 4th and 5th-grade hybrid students can return in-person full-time April 26

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park Central Schools are preparing to bring back some students full-time.

Superintendent Matthew McGarrity announced all 4th and 5th-grade hybrid students can start daily in-person instruction on April 26.

This is because of those new guidelines that reduce social distancing in classrooms to three feet.

Students will still be kept six feet apart in gym glasses and the cafeteria.

Because of community spread, the district says it can’t bring back middle and high schoolers yet.