Phase two of reopening is delayed in Buffalo public schools after ransomware attack

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Today marks the one year anniversary since Erie County schools closed to in-person learning because of the pandemic. Fast forward to now; the Buffalo Public School District was getting ready to phase more students back in the classroom on Monday, but is canceling school after a ransomware attack.

“This has been obviously we all know, such a disruptive, chaotic, uncertain year that we’ve lived through with this pandemic,” BPS board member Larry Scott said. “This comes at the worst time for us right now.”

The district was going to welcome back 3rd, 4th, 9th and 11th graders. However, the district announced Sunday evening that both in-person and remote instruction is canceled while the district works to restore its cybersecurity systems.

“On behalf of the board of education and Buffalo Public Schools, I just want to deeply apologize to our parents, our students, their families for the inconvenience this is causing,” Scott said. “Obviously we did not anticipate this but I know news of this coming late on a Sunday is an inconvenience to our families.”

Meanwhile, parents, students and educators continue growing frustrated that not every student has access to in-person instruction. Western New York Students First hosted a virtual rally on Sunday to talk about how this past year has affected students who’ve been learning remotely.

“There are so many of us who want to be in our classrooms and we are all searching for a voice in this moment,” one of the organizers said. “We believe all students and families deserve access to a safe in-person education. We know that it can be done.”