Phil Rumore elected to another term as BTF president

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Teachers in Buffalo reelected Phil Rumore to another term as president of the Buffalo Teacher’s Federation.

Rumore has led the union since 1981 and will serve another two years in his role as president. He defeated challenger Marc Bruno, a Buffalo teacher, who claimed Rumore’s tactics have become “antiquated.”

Those serving with Rumore include Vice President Rebecca Pordum, Secretary Melinda MacPherson-Sullivan and Treasurer Joseph Montante.