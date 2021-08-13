Poloncarz: Expect countywide school reopening guidance next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county health department is expected to release their school guidance next week.

Poloncarz says the county had good conversations with school leaders earlier this week.

He also says the upcoming guidance will be the same for all schools in Erie County.

“We’re gonna treat districts and county the same so we’re not gonna allow – because we are a county our analysis with regards to cases is done on a countywide basis not on a district by district basis we’ll do it based on the county,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Poloncarz says he would “not be surprised” if the upcoming guidance from the county includes orders.