School back in session Thursday at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts after power outage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — School will be back in session Thursday for students and staff at the Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts #192 after a power outage Wednesday closed the school.
Buffalo Public Schools said Wednesday morning that National Grid was working to resolve a power outage affecting the area around the Masten Avenue school.
The electrical issue is fixed and in-person learning will be back Thursday, October 7.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
