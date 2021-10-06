School back in session Thursday at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts after power outage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — School will be back in session Thursday for students and staff at the Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts #192 after a power outage Wednesday closed the school.

Buffalo Public Schools said Wednesday morning that National Grid was working to resolve a power outage affecting the area around the Masten Avenue school.

The electrical issue is fixed and in-person learning will be back Thursday, October 7.

