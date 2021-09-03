SUNY Chancellor Malatras visits NCCC, says school needs to get vaccination rate up

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kindergarten through grade 12 students aren’t the only ones headed back to class, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras paid a visit to Niagara County Community College Friday as campuses reopen statewide.

After the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for full use of the Pfizer vaccine, SUNY schools required all students to be vaccinated. All students have to have their first dose of the vaccine by Friday if taking the Pfizer or modern vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine, or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine must then be completed by September 27.

Malatras says for campuses to stay fully open, more students at NCCC need to roll up their sleeves.

“We are confident that we can keep our campuses open, that’s what we are striving for, even as we get Delta variants and all these other things. But it comes down to vaccines, vaccines, vaccines — that’s why we’re going around to our campuses, that’s why we did the mandate. Many of our campuses have done a phenomenal job, some places like NCCC we’ve got to get these vaccination rates up a little bit,” said SUNY Chancellor Malatras.

Malatras says the vaccination rate at NCCC is at about 40% right now and they need to get to 100%.