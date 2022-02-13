Superintendent Kriner Cash announces official reopening plan for McKinley HS in email

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash announced a reopening plan for McKinley High School Sunday evening, following the stabbing and shooting attack at the school Wednesday that sent a 14-year-old student and a 27-year-old security guard to the Oishei Children’s Hospital and ECMC, respectively.

While the original plan was to have students begin to return to the school Tuesday, the email included an update to the schedule, which will still be happening in phases. According to the plan, staff will return to the school Monday. Juniors and seniors will have in-person classes Thursday. The upperclassmen will then return to remote instruction Friday, while freshmen and sophomores have in-person classes. Starting Saturday, all students will be scheduled to return to in-person learning.

McKinley High will be hosting parent information meetings Tuesday and Wednesday and announced staffing updates with plans to address short-term and long-term security needs.

In Sunday evening’s email, Cash included a statement to colleagues, family members and friends about how BPS reached their decision. The statement reads:

After spending nearly 50 hours since the unfortunate incident of last Wednesday, meeting with all constituents gathering their thoughts and recommendations, we have designed a Climate and Culture Reset Plan for McKinley HS. As you will see from the attached summary of the week ahead, the Plan includes working closely with students, staff, parents, and community partners. Those consultations and canvassing have resulted in the need to extend until Thursday, February 17th to begin bringing back students in-person. You will note however, that all after school activities for students will resume in-person tomorrow, Monday, February 14th. Please also note that the three esteemed Community Organizations that we are partnering with will help us in our efforts to provide additional support to participating students and families at McKinley, as well as in five other high-incident BPS schools. Superintendent Kriner Cash, Buffalo Public Schools

A 17-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with Wednesday’s stabbing. There is currently a reward posted for information that leads to an arrest or indictment of the shooter.