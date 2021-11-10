Trocaire College awarded a $2.1M federal grant to help underrepresented students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The federal government is opening up the wallet to help Trocaire College retain students and boost graduation rates among minority students.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced that the college is receiving the $2,128,217 federal grant over five years. This year Trocaire will receive $444,966.

The federal dollars are coming from the United States Department of Education through the Strengthening Institutions Program.

Higgins’ office said Trocaire is facing challenges in retaining and closing the graduation gap among underrepresented students. Another issue facing the college is transfer students saddled with debt that come to Trocaire and end up leaving without a degree.

The federal grant will help fund the Trocaire College Active Response and Engagement System which aims to promote student success. The program’s three goals include closing retention and graduation gaps between underrepresented minorities and white students, increasing the number of transfers that graduate and opportunities to build and coordinate student success.

“Underrepresented minority students often disproportionately face barriers when working to complete a college degree,” Congressman Higgins said. “Critical funding from the U.S. Department of Education will help Trocaire provide underserved students with the programs and services they need to achieve their educational goals and leave school with a college diploma.”

“We are extremely grateful to Congressman Higgins for his unwavering support of Trocaire College not only on our grant application, but on other issues that impact higher education, particularly as we begin to emerge from the pandemic,” said Trocaire College President Dr. Bassam M. Deeb. “Now more than ever we need to close the retention and graduation gaps for students so that they can graduate and gain meaningful employment sooner rather than later.”