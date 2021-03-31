Two Buffalo Charter Schools to lose charter next school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo charter schools will not have their charter renewed by the Buffalo Public Schools next school year.

A spokesperson for BPS confirmed Enterprise Charter School on Oak Street and Westminster Community Charter School on Westminster Avenue will not have their charters renewed.

We’re told the school board has directed Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash to create a plan ensuring educational stability for students enrolled in these two schools.

“The board has directed the superintendent to collaborate and develop a plan with each school to protect the educational stability of the students for next year and beyond.” Buffalo Public Schools Spokesperson