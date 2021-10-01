UB debuts drone testing facility

(WIVB) — Officials with the University at Buffalo cut the ribbon on a brand new drone facility Thursday.

It’s called “SOAR” and sits just off of Maple Road on the north campus. UB researchers and engineering students will work to solve transportation, disaster response and national security issues using drones.

It’s an outdoor-netted enclosure which professors say has its perks.

“The advantage with this netted enclosure is that we don’t have to worry about FAA regulations in terms of licensure or waivers to be able to fly at night or over people,” said Chase Murray, assistant professor of Industrial & Systems Engineering

Officials say this is one of the largest drone facilities on a university campus.