Western New York schools to distribute free COVID test kits for students, several announce distribution plans

(WIVB) — Erie 1 BOCES is scheduled to receive COVID-19 test kits Saturday evening. Several schools in the area have announced distribution plans for the kits.

Maryvale announced its plan via Twitter Saturday morning. Since, others have followed suit, announcing distribution plans for Sunday, as local schools try to have as many students as possible tested for the virus prior to returning to the classroom in an effort to maintain in-person instruction.

Lancaster will be distributing kits from 9 a.m. until noon in the lot outside the high school’s cafeteria for residents who live north of Walden Avenue and in the lot outside the main entrance of William Street school for those who reside south of Walden. Parents and guardians are required to have their children’s Student IDs to receive the kit. The school is asking that those picking up the kits wear a mask and stay in their cars.

While testing is not required to return to Lancaster on Monday, the school is making it available to families in an effort to maintain a healthy and safe environment. Like Maryvale, arrangements can be made to pick up test kits at a later date. Lancaster said the school will provide support to students subject to isolation.

Amherst schools will distribute tests at three locations, also from 9 to noon. Parents and guardians have been instructed to go to the building that is most convenient for them, regardless of which building their child attends. The locations are Amherst Middle, Smallwood Drive Elementary and Windermere Boulevard Elementary.

Those picking up kits at Amherst are asked to remain in their cars, wear masks and have the names of their children written on a piece of paper. The school will provide them with an FAQ sheet and a rapid test for each child enrolled in an Amherst Central school.

Depew also announced they will be distributing kits Sunday from 9 a.m. until noon in the front lobby of the high school. Individuals picking up kits should enter through the school’s main doors.

Frontier will be distributing packaged tests at Big Tree Elementary from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Saturday night in the bus loop. School representatives will also be delivering tests to cars and those who are unable to pick up tests can get them Monday afternoon.

Students who test positive must remain at home and follow protocols to return to school. Students who test negative may return to school immediately.

This post will be updated as more schools make official announcements of distribution plans.