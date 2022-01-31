With winter recess approaching, teachers call for caution before removing mandates in schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Teachers Federation is asking local leaders to be cautious before removing any COVID-related mandates in schools.

With mid-winter recess from Feb. 21-28 for many Buffalo schools, teachers are concerned that there will be a significant increase in positive cases in that time period, noting that it has occurred before. They say if mandates are lifted, unmasked staff and students could be at risk for catching COVID from those who return to school with it.

The BTF is also calling for a Federal, State and County investigation and analysis into the statistics of where COVID is spread, assuring leaders that it can spread in schools.