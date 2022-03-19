BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gun violence was the topic of conversation Saturday at McKinley High School in Buffalo.

The Sigma Gamma Rho sorority held its youth symposium at McKinley, which has been recovering from a shooting and stabbing outside the school over a month ago. The discussion focused on what’s contributing to gun violence and the penalties and impacts from carrying illegal weapons. Some say today was all about creating a dialogue.

“We need to hear from our young people, we need to hear their voices,” said Yolanda Gatewood, president of the sorority. “We wanted to make sure that they had the opportunity to know that we’re not just here to tell you what to do, but what you want us to do to try to help you guys out of this situation.”

Leaders there hope that message sinks in, and that young people think twice about their decisions, and reach out for help if they need it.