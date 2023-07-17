BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eight Days of Hope is an organization that’s known for picking up the pieces and picking up the tools, helping rebuild communities all over the nation after disasters strike.

“Our goal is just to bring some hope to people who might be feeling a little hopeless and that’s what Eight Days of Hope is all about. We love people and we serve people,” said Steve Tybor, the Founder of Eight Days of Hope.

This week, more than 1,500 volunteers from 34 states and Canada, along with community members here in Buffalo, are lending their hands, all with their own reason to pay it forward.

“I wanted to help out some community and you know, work with other people for God,” Jessica Jeswin, who joined the organization last Friday said. “I’m a really lazy person so this has been an experience.”

“When you have people do stuff like that for you, how can you not?” said Kirk Mactarnaghan, whose been apart of EDOH since 2018 and is from Western New York. “You’ve been give, then you give. I recall an incident when I was a child, our house was condemned by the Town of Cheektowaga and lots of people from my mother’s church came and started fixing stuff up, no charge, and they didn’t want anything in return–and it makes a difference.”

From lawn work, to painting homes, to construction work, these volunteers are working all week long to leave behind an impact on Buffalo’s Lovejoy District. By Saturday, they plan to help 200 homes and give parks, like Schiller park some love as well.

“I tell the volunteers the same thing, no matter where we’re at, if it’s a hurricane, a tornado, or right here in the Queen city. You’re going to go home and you’re going to be tired, you might even be exhausted, but your heart is going to be full,” said Tybor.

