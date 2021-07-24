Eight Days of Hope wrap up work in Masten District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After starting exactly one week ago, Eight Days of Hope Buffalo has wrapped up work in Buffalo’s Masten District and has helped 200 families get the home repairs they need.

More than 1,300 volunteers — 1,000 of them from right here in Buffalo came together, doing everything from painting to roofing for neighbors who need it most.

Since the annual event couldn’t happen last year, the president of eight days of hope says this year’s event was crucial for many members of the community.

“There was a gentleman in the Masten District that needed a wheelchair ramp and he didn’t have one. He had been inside his house, he had not left his home once in 18 months. He came one night, said I felt like I was in jail, and then volunteers showed up and built me a wheelchair ramp. That night, that was the first time he had been outside of his house in 18 months. To me, we may be tired, but man our hearts are full,” said Steve Tybor, president and CEO, Eight Days of Hope.

More than 60 churches and businesses in Buffalo came together to support Eight Days of Hope Buffalo this year.