BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 24 years, the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will be no more.

The annual event that featured artists, music, vendors and more along Elmwood Avenue will cease to be produced, according to a post on the festival’s Facebook page.

“After twenty-four years of producing an all-volunteer, free community event, and after much deliberation, we have decided to cease producing the festival,” the post stated.

The statement mentioned that plans for the 2023 festival were in motion, but regrettably had to be stopped. Organizers also said they regret any extra work the cancelation has caused anyone.

According to the statement, all Artist Market applications received for this year’s canceled event will be refunded electronically.

“We are grateful for the precious moments experienced, the relationships formed, the inspiration shared, the spirit of larger community gained,” the statement said. “All of that is not ended or lost, but free to take other forms. Thank you again to all of you who have generously shared your time, talents, and support with our community.”