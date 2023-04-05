BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After it was revealed the event would be canceled in March, the annual Elmwood Festival of the Arts has been revived by the Elmwood Village Association (EVA), the organization announced Wednesday.

With the blessing of the previous organizers, the EVA has taken on a management role of the event and this year’s festival will feature many of the activities seen in previous years in a smaller capacity, including music, food, artists and a kids’ zone.

“We are thrilled that the EVA will present this event to the community,” EVA Executive Director James Cichocki said in a release. “Our neighborhood and the entire city loved the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts.”

“It was a great way to support local artists as well as the small businesses in the Elmwood Village, and it always felt like the last hurrah of summer,” he added. “The organizers who ran the festival for so many years did an excellent job, and we hope that the festival we bring to the Village will honor their legacy.”

The EVA has managed a number of community events in the past, including the Bidwell Summer Concert Series and Porchest, among others.

“The mission of the EVA has always been to promote the local arts community and add vibrancy to the Elmwood Village, a mission shared by the organizers of the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts,” said Therese Deutschlander, President of the EVA’s Board of Directors and longtime small business owner in the Elmwood Village. “We are thrilled to have their blessing to carry on their vision in a smaller capacity this year.”

The previous directors of the festival, Tanya Zabinski and Joe DiPasquale, wished the EVA luck in “reimagining a new festival for the City of Buffalo,” saying they have worked with Deutschlander for 17 years and “have known her to be a tireless promoter of local artists.”