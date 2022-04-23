BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Association held its annual spring clean-up Saturday morning.

According to the association, the event is held each year “in an effort to welcome Spring back to the neighborhood, engage more community members, and to grow a cooperative attitude among neighbors and business owners.”

Volunteers weeded and mulched tree beds, cleaned graffiti and bagged up debris. The Village showed appreciation for the nice weather in a Facebook post and thanked the workers for their efforts in cleaning up around the community.

