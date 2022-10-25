KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Envision Wellness WNY announced Tuesday the addition of art therapy services for children and families at their Family Success Center.

Those ages 5 to 18 and their families can receive individualized services for acute or chronic conditions that require long or short term treatment. Services will be led by Catherine M. Mullaney, LCAT, ATR.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Evening hours are available Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday until 8 p.m. To make an appointment, call (716) 877-6763.