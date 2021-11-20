Erie County and Buffalo Public Schools team up for wellness clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local community-based groups are teaming up with Erie County and Buffalo Public Schools to get more people vaccinated while also helping with general health needs.

The “Wellness our Way” event was held at the International Prep High School in Buffalo.

People of all ages could receive the first, second or booster dose.

Families were also given healthy foods and mental health peer counseling. This event was a way to spread healthy living efforts within the community.

“Let’s keep our community healthy and safe part of is it about the vaccines but its also about lots of other things right, so we’re dealing with mental health, eating healthy and physical activity,” said Jessica Bauer Walker, executive director, The Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo.

Families are encouraged to check out other vaccine clinic locations.