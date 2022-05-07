BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the weather gets warmer, more people will be on the road traveling, especially on motorcycles.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz spoke to bikers and motorists Saturday on how to stay safe and keep an eye out for bikers on the road to prevent accidents.

“We all have a right to the road, motorcycles as well as those behind the wheel of an automobile, Poloncarz said. “And you have the responsibility as the driver of the automobile not only for yourself to ensure that road is a safe road for all, including the motorcyclists who’s using that road, and might be right next to you, that you don’t look to see if there’s someone is in there when you merge into the lane or turn into a road.”

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, so please be on the lookout.