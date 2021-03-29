Erie County Sheriff’s Office announces return of Mounted for Meals donation drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced the return of its Mounted Reserve Unit’s “Mounted for Meals” donation drive. It benefits Response to Love.

After canceling last year’s event due to COVID, the Sheriff’s Office says the Mounted Unit and Sister Johnice will collect cash donations and food items for those in need.

On Thursday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reserve Deputies will be in front of the Broadway Market collecting canned goods, non-perishable food items, and cash donations for the Response to Love Center.

Masks, social distancing, and other COVID protocols will be in place the Sheriff’s Office says.