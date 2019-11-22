Fairgrounds Festival of Lights

The largest holiday festival in Western New York will return to the Erie County Fairgrounds for the 15th straight year the day after Thanksgiving. There are activities and live family entertainment, but the star has to be the 1,000,000-plus lights on display!

A great way to get in the spirit is to attend the ceremonial lighting, set for around 6 p.m. Friday. You can also watch live on News 4 Buffalo, or streaming on WIVB.com and the WIVB app.

The festival runs each weekend from Nov. 29 through Dec. 15, and there is an expanded schedule from Dec. 18th through the 23rd. The hours are from 5 to 9 p.m., with buildings and grounds remaining open until 10 p.m.

Those looking to attend can save 40 percent on gate admission by purchasing a $15 advance sale carload voucher at Tops. That promotion runs until Thanksgiving. After November 28th, gate admission will be $25 per carload.