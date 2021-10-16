NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo have teamed up for a Fall-i-day shopping event, happening Sunday October 17th. The ladies stopped by Weekend Wakeup to News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak the totally-sweet details!

Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-i-day will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the historic Wurltizer Building in North Tonawanda. Admission is $5 cash. 16 and under are free.

The event will feature 65 vendors who will be selling unique merchandise for the holidays and of course, all things Buffalo and football!

Mimosas will be served at the bar. For more information, head here.