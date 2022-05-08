BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The weather was gorgeous for Mother’s Day 2022, and people across the city spent the day going for picnics and doing activities with their families.

News 4 found many people enjoying the fresh air at Delaware Park, spending time outside with their moms.

The Explore and More children’s museum had a lot going on for Mother’s Day, including something you don’t usually see at Canalside — real cows.

Families were able to join Milk for Health and Explore and More for a close encounter with several cows. The cows, whose names are April and May, were also excited to see so many friendly faces.

Kids were also able spend time with their moms while planting flowers, and inside Explore and More, they were able to create homemade Mother’s Day cards to give to their moms.