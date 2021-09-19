Fans turn out to cheer on the Bills at Chippewa Street block party

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is pulling out all the stops to cheer on the Bills this year.

Chippewa Street closed Sunday for the first Buffalo Bills block party of the season.

Hundreds of fans got to watch the game from the street.

People we talked with say it feels great to cheer on the team with other members of Bills Mafia.

“It feels so good to be around people and share the same excitement as we do,” one fan said.

“Yeah I agree, I think this is the closest you can get to a stadium vibe. So it’s exciting. More exciting than on my couch,” added another fan.

“It’s an extra rush I think, because like touchdowns — Everybodys screaming high fiving like you almost in the stadium when in fact you’re not,” another fan chimed in.

October 10 is the next Bills block party when the Buffalo takes on Kansas City.