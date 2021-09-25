Fantastic Friends of WNY put on fashion show to celebrate people with special needs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At Forbes Theater, the third annual “Fantastic Friends Rock the Runway” fashion show kicked off Friday night.

People of all ages and abilities walked the runway with their volunteer buddies. The goal is to celebrate people with special needs and raise money for the non-profit Fantastic Friends of Western New York.

About 180 people came out to show their support.

“We have some amazing models, who are some of our special needs individuals, who are just strutting their stuff on stage having the time of their lives and it’s amazing to watch them have fun and engage with everyone that’s here,” said Lindsay Bessey, assistant director, Fantastic Friends of WNY.

They also hosted a live auction which organizers say is a big portion of the money they bring in.