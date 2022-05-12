BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After two years of virtual events, FeedMore WNY will be holding its signature fundraiser in person. Sweet Expectations is happening from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 18th at Seneca One.

The event features food, drinks, event raffles and an auction. Proceeds help FeedMore WNY provide nutritious meals to food-insecure community members.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at www.feedmorewny.org/sweet-expectations. Virtual options can also be found there.