FeedMore WNY hosting peanut butter food drive at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — To help FeedMore WNY replenish its donated food supply, members of the nonprofit say they encourage the community to support the upcoming Spread the Love peanut butter food drive at the Walden Galleria.

FeedMore says it’s experiencing an “extreme shortage of community food donations.”

Officials also say they’ve seen the cancellation of food drives they’ve come to rely on over the years to help sustain the food supply during spring and summer months due to the pandemic.

“The goal of the “Spread the Love” food drive is to help FeedMore WNY replenish its donations of peanut butter – one of the nonprofit’s most highly requested items by partner agencies and hungry community members,” the organization said.

The community is encouraged to donate plastic peanut butter jars, and FeedMore will accept monetary donations at other food drive locations and online.

Spread the Love will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Galleria’s main entrance between Macy’s and JCPenny.