(WIVB) — FeedMore WNY needs your help, keeping our neighbors fed during these tough times.

This upcoming Wednesday, May 19th, the organization is hosting a virtual “sweet expectations at home” fundraiser.

It will feature cooking demonstrations, live raffles, and online auction.

Proceeds will help FeedMore continue its response to the high need for food assistance because of the pandemic.

You will need to get a ticket in advance. Those can be purchased here.