BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 30,000 backpacks were filled during this year’s Fill the Backpack campaign, which makes sure kids get the nutrition they need while school’s out.

The exact number of backpacks filled is 30,615. FeedMore WNY is working with 57 schools in their four-county service area.

Every Friday, those schools put nutritious food into the backpacks of students who receive free school lunches to help them over the weekend. In total, the program provides nutritious food to 2,973 students.

Between June 26 and July 9, people were able to donate $3, $5 or $10 at their local Wegmans’ checkout to support Fill the Backpack. 100 percent of the money donated goes directly to the program.